National Grid hopes to get power restored to most by late Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Thousands of households and businesses are still without power Monday, three days after a large coastal storm tore through Southern New England.

National Grid has more than 330 crews in from all over the country and Canada working around the clock to get everyone back online. Spokesperson Ted Kresse said National Grid hopes to get power restored to the majority of customers by 11 p.m. Monday and address any remaining outages on Tuesday.

As of 2:30 p.m., nearly 8,000 customers in Rhode Island and more than 30,000 in Massachusetts were without electricity. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to approximately 150,000 in Rhode Island and more than 200,000 in Massachusetts.

If you’re without power and need to charge your electronic devices, we’ve opened a free charging station from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our studios located at 25 Catamore Blvd. in East Providence.

Kresse said the nor’easter caused more damage than the October storm, which also kept many people in the dark for days. More utility poles needed to be replaced this time around, according to Kresse, and there were more than 1,800 instances of downed power lines.

“Restoration has been faster than we were able to complete in October and so that’s a good thing, but that doesn’t mean anything to those 10,000 that are still out,” Kresse said Monday. “We know that there’s a lot of people that still don’t have power and we’re not going to rest until they’re back up.”

Kresse said National Grid is keeping an eye on the forecast and making plans for another coastal storm expected to arrive on Wednesday.

