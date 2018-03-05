Raimondo meets with committee on school safety, security procedures

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A group created to help Rhode Island schools prepare for emergency situations, such as an active shooter, met with Gov. Gina Raimondo on Monday.

The Rhode Island School Safety Committee gave Raimondo an overview of the work it’s been doing and discussed potential ways to improve safety and security procedures in schools across the state.

The RI School Safety Committee, led by RI State Police Captain Derek Borek, met with @GovRaimondo to explain what they’ve been doing to improve safety and security in all Rhode Island schools and what steps are needed to further protect students, faculty and staff in the future . pic.twitter.com/txyfTedxFu — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) March 5, 2018

Raimondo said she wants each district to make sure all of the schools are safe, but does not want to impose a statewide edict.

“There’s no cookie-cutter solution,” Raimondo said. “It’s about doors, it’s about cutting down shrubbery, it’s about lighting, it’s about training, it’s about intercom systems.”

The committee is led by R.I. State Police Captain Derek Borek, the state’s leading expert in active shooter situations, according to state police spokesperson Laura Meade Kirk.

Borek agreed with the governor, saying there are multiple safety measures that could be instituted to benefit local schools.

“There’s not one particular thing. I think we have to look at the whole picture,” Borek said. “There’s not just one solution.”

Raimondo said these types of meetings are important because they keep the dialogue open.

“The nature of the threat changes,” she said, “so having a commitment from everybody to ensure we are doing as much as we can, I think that is the most important thing.”