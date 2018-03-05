Seekonk, Rehoboth residents look forward to getting power back

Related Coverage National Grid hopes to get power restored to most by late Monday

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Among the many neighborhoods throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island that lost power due to Friday’s nor’easter, some parts of both Seekonk and Rehoboth are still waiting for power to be restored Monday.

The outages also affected Seekonk schools, with public school students having cancelled classes Monday. Both towns opened warming centers over the weekend for people who needed to get out of the cold and recharge their electronics.

Roland and Sandra Gagnon, a Rehoboth couple who lost power, are among many who are anxiously awaiting the return of their power.

“We don’t even have a telephone,” Roland Gagnon said. “Unfortunately, we’re both retired. We don’t have a cell phone or a computer, so we have no way of communicating.”

The couple sought refuge at the Rehoboth Senior Center, which was set up as a warming center for the town over the weekend.

“We’ve had severe damage,” Rehoboth’s Town Emergency Management Director, Bill Maiorano said. “Many wires down. As you know, it’s more of a rural community, so the trees are everywhere.”

Seekonk resident Paul MacPherson was one of the lucky few to have their power restored late Sunday, though he had to spend the weekend in the dark.

“We lost power Friday afternoon about 2:25,” MacPherson said. “We got it back [Sunday] night about five.”

Maiorino said that at peak, 85 percent of the town of Rehoboth was without power. By Monday morning, the numbers were down to 25 percent without power, which was enough to keep the warming center open for now. Maiorino said besides offering charge sources for electronics, Rehoboth also has water, hot coffee and hot meals for those who need them.

Authorities in Seekonk said they’ll also keep their center open as needed.