Bleachers, benches stolen from Cranston city park

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston softball league is looking for help following a heartless crime at their playing field.

Sometime over the weekend, two full sets of bleachers and benches were stolen from Taft Field at Brayton Park, said Tiffany Spiridakos, the co-president of the CLCF (Cranston League for Cranston Future) softball league, on Tuesday.

The league and Cranston’s parks and recreation department are working with police on the investigation. City workers ended up removing what bleachers remained so that they can be re-rigged to prevent theft.

Spiridakos said each set of bleachers costs about $6,000. A $500 reward has been offered for the return of the bleachers and benches.

The team also plans to have surveillance cameras installed to prevent it from happening again.

Opening day for the 2018 season is April 28, but Spiridakos said the theft of the bleachers won’t slow them down.