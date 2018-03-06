CVS Health expands drug disposal program to help combat opioid abuse

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Pharmacy company CVS is doing more to fight the opioid epidemic by adding medication disposal units in 14 of its Rhode Island stores.

The in-store units announced Tuesday are in addition to disposal centers Woonsocket-based CVS Health has already donated to 14 Rhode Island police departments.

The company says the units give people a place to dispose of unused opioids and other medications that could otherwise be misused if left in their homes.

CVS Vice President Tom Davis says the program helps the company “fulfil our purpose of helping people on their path to better health.”

The program is now is 750 CVS pharmacies nationwide.

The units were placed in stores in Charlestown, Coventry, Cranston, East Providence, Johnston, Middletown, Newport, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Wakefield, Westerly and two in Warwick.