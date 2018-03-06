Fall River votes to fund new Durfee High School

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Taxpayers in Fall River voted yes to move forward with plans to build a new Durfee High School, which has struggled with structural concerns for years.

The new school, which will cost the city $98.5 million, will be built on the site of the current school’s location on Elsbree Street. The state’s School Building Authority will cover $165 million of the total $265.5 million price tag. The alternative, according to city leadership, would have been about $147 million in renovations, with no help from the state.

In January, the school had severe water damage and flooding when a water pipe in the building burst. Fifty thousand gallons flowed down and out, damaging classrooms and hallways. In some ways, it broke the camel’s back. Issues had been ongoing with the roof and some windows.

There were 4,941 votes in favor of building the new school and 3,136 votes against the plan. The Fall River School District posted to its Twitter account after the results were announced, thanking the community.