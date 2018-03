REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – A fire broke out on Locus St. in Rehoboth just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was coming from the roof of the garage of the one-and-a-half-story home.

While the garage was heavily damaged, there was minimal visible damage to the house.

Seekonk and Norton fire departments were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.