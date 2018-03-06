Former RI Secretary of State Matt Brown files to run for governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It appears you can add another name to the list of candidates who want to be Rhode Island’s next governor: former Secretary of State Matt Brown.

Brown, 48, filed paperwork Tuesday afternoon with the R.I. Board of Elections to seek the state’s highest office – a move almost certain to take the state’s political class by surprise and further scramble calculations about this year’s gubernatorial election.

The former Democratic officeholder did not indicate on his filing if he intends to run as a Democrat or an independent. He is listed as an unaffiliated voter, not a registered Democrat, in Providence.

Brown and his campaign treasurer, Holly Davis, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The filing shows Brown controls the domain name MattBrownForGovernor.com, which is currently password-protected from public view. The URL was registered just last week.

Brown was just 32 when he defeated incumbent Democrat Ed Inman in the 2002 primary for secretary of state, and was seen as someone with a bright future in Rhode Island politics. But the Yale and Columbia graduate has largely disappeared from the political scene since bowing out of the 2006 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate against eventual winner Sheldon Whitehouse.

In recent years, Brown has been active with a group he co-founed called Global Zero, which has sought to eliminate nuclear weapons worldwide.

Brown filed his candidacy paperwork one day after a new WPRI 12/Roger Williams University poll showed a wide-open race for governor, with Democratic incumbent Gina Raimondo taking just 38% against her strongest Republican opponent, Allan Fung, who receives 36%. Nearly one in four voters are undecided in a Raimondo-Fung race.

