Hamilton headlines PPAC’s 2018-19 season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Performing Arts Center has released its lineup for the upcoming 2018-2019 season.

The anchor show for the Broadway series will be Hamilton.

This season, PPAC will also launch the national tours of Miss Saigon, Cats and The Band’s Visit.

Other shows in the Broadway series include: Anastasia, Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock and Waitress: The Musical.

Audience favorites The Phantom of the Opera and Jersey Boys will be returning to the theater this season.

The Book of Mormon will also return for a limited engagement.

The theater will host a series of specials, including Stomp, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas and the 2018 Holiday Pops Tour with the Boston Pops and conductor Keith Lockhart.

This season also marks the 90th Anniversary of the Loews Theatre Building, the historic name of the Providence Performing Arts Center.

To celebrate the anniversary, PPAC is hosting a free, all-day event for the community on Saturday, Oct. 13. More details will be announced closer to the date.