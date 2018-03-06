Hawkins and Hall to face off in Attleboro special election

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The results are in, and voters chose Democrat James Hawkins and Republican Julie Hall to square off in a special election to fill a vacant seat in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

Voters went to the polls in Attleboro Tuesday to choose the two candidates, who will be on the ballot April 3.

Hawkins won with 690 votes, with his opponents, Ty Waterman and Paulo Salgueiro, Jr., trailing with 402 and 291 votes, respectively. Hall won with 730 votes, in a tight race against her opponent, Jeffrey Bailey, who received 710 votes. There were no libertarian candidates on the ballot.

The special election was triggered following November’s mayoral race, when former Rep. Paul Heroux was elected as the new mayor of Attleboro.

The winner of the special election will serve out the rest of Heroux’s term in the house after he resigned following the mayoral election.