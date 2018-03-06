Heroes Ball raises $970k for Hasbro Children’s Hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Heroes Ball, the annual fundraiser at the Rhode Island Convention Center benefiting Hasbro Children’s Hospital, raised $970,285 in the 2018 outing, hospital spokesperson Michael Cerio said on Tuesday.

More than 700 guests took part in the gala this past Saturday, which included items up for auction, musical performances, and expressions of gratitude from past patients.

The ball salutes patients, their families, and other inspiring community heroes. The money raised goes to support patient care, lifesaving programs, research, education and the focused “fund-a-need” of the evening: a renovation of the hospital’s outdoor healing garden and play areas.

“On so many levels, our hospital is more central to our region than ever… and much of that is driven by the generosity of our donors,” said Dr. Margaret Van Bree, the president of Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital, in an address to the audience.

Performances included a song by Woonsocket’s Emily Luther and a musical set by the band Sugarbabies Inc., with members of hospital leadership sitting in with the band on a special rendition of “Soul Man” by Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the event.