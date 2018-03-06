Hundreds attend State House hearings on gun-related bills

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of gun control supporters and detractors showed up at the State House Tuesday as lawmakers consider gun-related bills.

Both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees are hearing legislation concerning gun safety, including the “Red Flag” bill, which would cement Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive order issued last week.

Some attendees were in favor of the gun control bills on the docket, including Providence resident Francisco Gonzalez.

“If we can’t do it here in this small state, with our smaller legislature, to be honest with you, it’s not going to happen anywhere,” Gonzalez said.

Others who attended strongly opposed the bills being proposed.

“People are scared of guns, so they think if they take away the scary stuff then it will make everything better, but its really not the answer,” Smithfield Resident Chris Cormier said.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Lynch Prata said there were more people at the meeting than she has ever seen in her tenure.

“It’s going to be an extremely long night into the early morning hours,” Prata said.

There are also proposals to restrict the sale of high-capacity magazines and ban devices such as bump stocks and trigger cranks.

A spokesperson at the hearing said 65 people signed up to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee, while approximately 435 have signed up to testify in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

