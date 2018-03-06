In the kitchen: Peposo and Mashed Potatoes

Discover Newport brought us Chef/Owner Joe Simone of Simone’s to show us how to make their Peposo and Mashed Potatoes.

Ingredients:

3-4 pounds boneless chuck roast cut into 1” pieces

salt to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

2 carrots peeled and minced in a food processor about 1/2 cup or so

2 onions peeled and pulsed in a food processor to mince—about 3/4 cup

3 ribs celery minced in a food processor

4-5 oil packed anchovies, rinsed in cool water then dried on paper toweling

1 heaping tbsp black peppercorns

1 can tomato paste

1 box pomi tomatoes, chopped

1 bottle dry red wine—we use Chianti

2 pounds red skin potatoes

2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 tbsp butter

salt to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325. Toss the beef with salt and let sit on the counter while you prepare the remaining ingredients. Pulse the vegetables separately in a food processor taking care not to liquefy the onions! Place the peppercorns in a zip lock bag and crush coarsely with a mallet or the bottom of a frying pan. Add the olive oil to a large oven proof pan. Set over med-high heat and add the minced vegetables. Cook and stir for 6 minutes until the batutto is soft and fragrant. Add the peppercorns and anchovies and stir to combine. Then add the tomato paste and cook/stir for two minutes or so. Finally add the Pomi, stir well and then add the Chianti. Stir well and then add the beef. Stir to combine and then tightly cover the pan with 2 layers of wet parchment and foil. Place the tightly covered pan in the oven and cook for 2 1/2 hours. Check to see if the beef is tender and if not continue cooking, covered until the beef is very tender—check every 15-20 minutes. The recipe can be prepared up to two days in advance. Simply remove the beef to a covered container and refrigerate. The sauce should be refrigerated separately and before reheating remove any fat that collects on top. To reheat combine the meat and sauce, cover and warm in a 350 oven for 30 minutes give or take. Serve with mashed potatoes or grilled bread or pasta or whatever! Scrub the potatoes and cut them into 1” pieces. Place in a large pot, cover generously with cold water and set on the stove. Season with salt and cook over high heat until the potatoes are tender. Drain the potatoes and use an old school potato masher to mash the potatoes. Add the butter, buttermilk and cream, season with salt and serve hot.

