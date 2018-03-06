InSinkErator recalls 1.4M garbage disposal switches

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — InSinkErator is recalling more than a million sink top switches that are used with garbage disposals.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, water can get into the power module, posing a fire hazard.

There have been 40 reports of water causing overheating damage to the power module and outlet beneath the sink, the CPSC says. No injuries have been reported.

The recall covers 1.4 million “Single Outlet SinkTop Switches” that were sold between 2005 and October 2017.

Model numbers involved in the recall:

76703

STS-SOSN

78251

74300

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled switches and contact InSinkErator for a free SinkTop switch replacement.

The company can be reached online or at 855-215-5695 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.