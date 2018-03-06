Lawmaker wants to put brakes on traffic cameras in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — A Rhode Island lawmaker says he has introduced legislation to end the use of traffic cameras, as thousands of people in Providence were contesting tickets they received from a new school zone speed camera program that issued 12,000 citations in its first month.

Republican Rep. Anthony Giarrusso, of East Greenwich, says legislation he introduced last week would eliminate all red-light and speed cameras. He calls the cameras a “government cash grab” and says the tickets are unfair because they go to the car’s registered owner, rather than the person driving the car.

As the Target 12 Investigators reported first, the city of Providence issued 12,193 tickets in 33 days from five new speed cameras. Each cost $95. Hundreds of people flooded municipal court Monday to contest their tickets. Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio dismissed dozens of the tickets, calling the initial batch mailed out in January “inadequate.”

A city councilwoman has called for better community education before more are installed.