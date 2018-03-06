Legal Logic: Legalities surrounding emotional support animals

There’s been a lot of talk in the news lately about emotional support animals and your rights when it comes to where they are allowed.

Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha & Associates joined us on set Tuesday to discuss what is required to have a dog/ animal declared as a service dog or emotional support animal, as well as the requirement of “reasonable accommodation” at restaurants, condo associations, planes etc for service dogs vs. emotional support animals.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.