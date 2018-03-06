Man accused of killing North Providence woman arraigned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of killing a North Providence woman and mutilating her body appeared in Superior Court Tuesday morning.

The judge ordered John Seal, 57, held without bail following his arraignment on murder and mutilation charges.

Prosecutors say Seal killed 61-year-old Judith O’Brien in early August of last year.

Investigators found her remains weeks later in the stairwell of a Smith Street apartment building in Providence.

Police said O’Brien was reported missing Aug. 15, 2017. At the time, police said they believed Seal could be with her.