National Grid getting power back on just in time for next storm

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — As National Grid begins to prepare for another coastal storm, crews across Southern New England continue to restore power to customers after Friday’s nor’easter.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 350 customers in Rhode Island and approximately 8,000 in Massachusetts were without electricity. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to approximately 150,000 in Rhode Island and more than 200,000 in Massachusetts.

One neighborhood in East Greenwich had their power restored Tuesday after four days without electricity.

“It’s been misery,” resident Katie Barret said. “Extremely frustrating, you know. With kids, they don’t understand, and ‘Why is the house so cold? Why are we not in our house?’ It’s been tough.”

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said 99 percent of customers in Rhode Island who lost power are back online.

“We’re getting into what we call the onesies and twosies,” Kresse said. “You have to spend time on them and they might only bring back one or two customers, but everyone deserve to have their power up and we’re trying to get then up as quickly as possible.”

“It was a disaster,” Greg Kauffman of East Greenwich added. “I know that they’re working hard, it’s been under terrible conditions, it’s been cold, it’s been windy. I think they’re doing the best they can, we’re no different than anyone else who’s without power.”

Warming centers are available around Rhode Island for residents who are still without power and heat.