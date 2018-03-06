Wednesday storm to bring mix of rain, snow, wind

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — As Southern New England continues to recover from Friday’s destructive nor’easter, another coastal storm is setting its sights on our area.

The storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet, rain and wind Wednesday, which could create difficult travel conditions, especially for the evening commute. There’s also a risk of power outages, wind damage and river flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for Wednesday morning through Thursday morning with a significant amount of rain expected, which could fall heavy at times. River Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Pawcatuck and Taunton Rivers.

The best chance of snow accumulations would be in northwestern Rhode Island, where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.

No parking bans or school closings or delays have been issued as of Tuesday afternoon, but be sure to check the Pinpoint Closing Network for updates.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is tracking the storm and analyzing new data. He’ll have his updated futurecast as part of our live team coverage on Eyewitness News starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.