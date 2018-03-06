Police identify, continue search for Middletown makeup thief

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have identified a woman who they say shoplifted $200 worth of makeup from a Middletown store.

According to police, Rebecca Scholl, 54, entered the Ulta Beauty on West Main Road on Jan. 13 and concealed nearly $200 worth of mascara before leaving the store without paying.

Police say Scholl has had addresses in West Warwick, Providence, South Kingstown and Exeter. She has also had several last name aliases including Northup, Robinson, Barr, Beck and Hollway.

Anyone with information on Scholl’s whereabouts should contact Detective Adam Tobias at (401) 846-1144 ext. 7009.