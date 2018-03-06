Police make arrest in fatal Dartmouth hit-and-run

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday night.

Stasha Lynn Faria, 33, of Westport, was struck and killed near 653 State Road around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Dartmouth police.

The Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said police arrested Nate Vieira, 58, of Riverside, California, who had recently been living in Westport.

Police said that they received multiple tips after they released a description of the car involved in the incident and located the vehicle at a body shop in Fall River.

Vieira is being charged with leaving the scene of personal injury and death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

Quinn said Vieria was arraigned in New Bedford District Court Tuesday and held without bail. His next court appearance is on Thursday.