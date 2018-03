Related Coverage Police: Man stole 4 computer tablets from Smithfield Rite Aid

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified and located a man who they say stole four computer tablets from a Rite Aid on Feb.12.

According to police, Luis Adorno, 34, had stolen the tablets from the shelf and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them. The total value for the stolen tablets added up to $629.96.

The Smithfield Police Department identified Adorno while he was at the Adult Correctional Institution on unrelated charges.