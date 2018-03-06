Portsmouth man charged with DUI in head-on crash

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Portsmouth Police announced Tuesday they have charged a man with driving under the influence after causing a head-on crash Monday.

Police said Michael Lima was driving a green Cadillac in the southbound lane of East Main Road around 4 p.m. when he veered into the opposite lane.

They said Lima then struck head-on a white Chevrolet driven by a 53-year-old woman.

The Portsmouth Fire Department administered Narcan twice to Lima on scene due to an apparent overdose, police said. He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was charged with driving under the influence and other traffic infractions.

Police said the female driver was reportedly uninjured.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

The collision shut down a section of East Main Road for an hour as the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Team and detectives investigated.