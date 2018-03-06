Retired educator DeRobbio mulling run for Providence mayor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Robert DeRobbio, a former chairman of the R.I. Ethics Commission who served on the Providence School Board and later as interim superintendent of schools, confirmed Monday he is considering challenging incumbent Mayor Jorge Elorza later this year.

DeRobbio, 72, told Eyewitness News he hasn’t made a final decision on running for mayor, but friends have been floating his name as a potential candidate for the city’s top job for more than a year.

“I understand that people are talking about it as I am doing a lot of focus groups and having many discussions with various people,” DeRobbio said.

It’s unclear if DeRobbio would run as a Democrat or an independent and he has not opened a campaign account to begin fundraising. Elorza had $664,000 in his campaign account as of Dec. 31, according to filings with the R.I. Board of Elections.

A graduate of Cranston High School East and the University of Rhode Island, DeRobbio started his career as a math teacher at South Kingstown Senior High School in 1968. He earned a master’s degree in school administration at URI and served as principal of Portsmouth High School between 1979 and 1990. He also served on the Providence School Board between 1983 and 1990.

He was named assistant superintendent of Providence schools in 1990, but left to become superintendent in Lincoln in 1996. He returned to Providence schools as interim superintendent for 10 months in 1998 and remained with the district until 2001. DeRobbio was also a member of the state Ethics Commission from 1994 until 1999, serving as chairman for the final two years of his term.

Former Providence Mayor Joseph Paolino called DeRobbio “highly credible,” noting his experience on the School Board and as an administration.

“If he came into the race, I think education would be the forefront of his platform,” Paolino said. “Which, quite frankly, I think is a challenge for the mayor.”

DeRobbio is currently registered to vote at a home on Elmgrove Avenue, but city tax records show the property was sold last year. He does not appear to own any other homes in the city.

If he enters the race, DeRobbio would join a field of candidates that already includes Elorza, community advocate Kobi Dennis and Chris Young. The city’s Republican Party has said it will run a candidate for mayor, but it hasn’t named a challenger yet.

Other potential candidates include Democratic state Rep. John Lombardi and businessman Lorne Adrain, but neither man has formally declared for the office.

Continue the discussion on Facebook

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan