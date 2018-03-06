Rhode Island to get $20M to improve conditions on Route 37

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — Rhode Island is receiving a $20 million grant to improve conditions along Route 37, which connects Cranston and Warwick.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jack Reed joined with the state’s congressional delegation and Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo to announce the funding Tuesday.

The grant, given by the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER), will help accelerate the state’s efforts. The money will help pay for the Route 37 Bridge and Roadway Improvement Project, estimated to cost $76 million.

“We’ve made real progress repairing Rhode Island’s critical infrastructure since I took office, but there’s still more work to be done,” Raimondo said. “This key investment of federal funds will go a long way toward building more roads and bridges fit for the 21st century. I thank our federal delegation for their continued advocacy in bringing these financial resources to our state.”

The project will help replace or rehabilitate a series of 15 bridges and culverts along Route 37 in need of reconstruction and make safety changes to Route 37’s westbound Exit 3 off-ramp.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin said the improvements will be welcome news to motorists who use Route 37, which connects two of the state’s largest cities and serves as a major artery for thousands of drivers daily.

“Route 37 connects two of our state’s largest cities and serves as a major artery for thousands of Rhode Islanders every day,” Langevin said. “This TIGER grant will enable the state to make much needed repairs that will reduce traffic congestion and improve motorist safety. I’m proud to join my colleagues in supporting this important project to upgrade our state’s infrastructure.”