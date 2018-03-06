St. Michael School closure extended as roof is replaced

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — St. Michael School in Fall River will be closed the rest of the week as construction crews work to replace the roof, which was damaged during Friday’s nor’easter.

School Pastor Fr. Jay Mello told Eyewitness News on Saturday that the storm caused significant flooding in classrooms and damage to number of ceiling tiles.

St. Michael had planned to be closed just for Monday and Tuesday as crews cleaned up and repaired the building, but a secretary for the school on Tuesday said its new goal is to be back open by Monday, March 12.