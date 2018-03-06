Teacher accused of sex assault also tutored Wheeler student

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Wheeler School on Monday said one of its former students claims she, too, was sexually abused by a man now accused of abuse more than 40 years ago by a student at an East Providence private school.

The Wheeler School revealed the details in a letter Monday to students and parents to open the lines of communication.

The man had been a teacher at other schools but was never employed by the Wheeler School, read the letter from the current head of school Allison Gaines Pell and chair of the board of trustees, Jim Lousararian.

An alumna of the girls’ school told current officials at Wheeler that, about the time of the incident related to the Gordon School of East Providence, the man had been suggested to her by a therapist which in turn had been recommended by Wheeler personnel. He’d been hired privately as a tutor. Because of that, the Wheeler staff is not sure if he tutored or had incidents with other students.

“We invite anyone in our community who has information about this matter or who has been a victim to come forward; we stand ready to listen and act,” Wheeler’s letter said. Pell and Lousararian also commended the alumna who came forward.