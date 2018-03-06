Tips for planning family vacation

Some of Courtney’s tips:

“Find new places within driving distance to save on flights. Rhode Island is only a few hours away from great places like the White Mountains, the Berkshires, the Hamptons, New York City, and of course, Cape Cod and Boston.

Be really flexible with your dates.

Hotels often offer big discounts on quiet weekends or weekdays. Sometimes they have calendars on their site that show you the low rates.









“Instead of a hotel, try using a rental site like

homeaway.com

.

You can save money by cooking your own food in a place with a kitchen. Also, it offers more space for big families like mine. And having a laundry machine in the house means you can pack less! We found a place for our upcoming trip to North Conway in minutes. We were able to specifically search for properties that would sleep 6, had a pool, was close to Story Land and had 5 star reviews. I like sites like this because they handle all the money and arrangements.”