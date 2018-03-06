URI’s Hurley named A-10 Coach of the Year

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — As the 25th-ranked University of Rhode Island Rams gear up for the Atlantic 10 Tournament, several players and their fearless leader are being honored by the conference.

Head coach Dan Hurley was voted A-10 Coach of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. It’s his first such honor.

In his sixth season at URI, Hurley led the Rams to a 23-6 overall record and a 15-3 conference record en route to the school’s first A-10 regular season title.

In addition, several Rhody players were named to all-conference teams:

All-Conference First Team: Jared Terrell

Jared Terrell All Conference Third Team: E.C. Matthews

E.C. Matthews All-Defensive Team: Stanford Robinson

Stanford Robinson All-Academic Team: Jeff Dowtin

The all-conference teams are nominated and voted on by the conference’s head coaches while the league’s basketball communications directors select the All-Academic Team.

The A-10 Tournament begins Wednesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. URI’s first game is scheduled for noon Friday.

