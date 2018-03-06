Young gray seal battered by storm recovering at center

SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — Rescuers say a young, underweight gray seal is recovering after police found him along the New Hampshire coast following a nor’easter.

The Seacoast Science Center Marine Mammal Rescue says on Facebook the seal was found Monday in Seabrook and needed care as he was very thin, lethargic, coughing and sneezing. A rescue truck took the seal to the National Marine Life Center in Bourne, Massachusetts, for rehabilitation.

Casey Shetterly, the Massachusetts center’s operations and fundraising administrator, said Tuesday the seal has been named “Saco” and his prognosis is still very good, though still guarded. She said he was likely beaten and battered by the storm over the weekend and needed to rest.

A harp seal recovered in January by a hotel at Hampton Beach is still recovering at the center.