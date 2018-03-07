Ex-boyfriend accused of stealing money, marijuana

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a man Tuesday on charges he stole marijuana and money from his ex-girlfriend’s safe.

The victim called police about midday. She told them she allowed her ex-boyfriend, Michael Wahl, 27, into her Robeson Street apartment earlier in the day to talk. After she fell asleep, and later woke up, she told police she found Wahl was gone. Also gone – her cash and personal use cannabis, which she kept in a safe, which she told police was unlocked.

The victim claimed Wahl had been the only one in the apartment beside herself.

Officers later arrested Wahl at his home and charged him with larceny from a building and breaking and entering into a depository.