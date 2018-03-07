Family being assisted after Warwick house fire

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Assistance is coming to families affected by a house fire Tuesday night on Royal Avenue in Warwick, including a resident relief fund being collected.

The fire broke out about 11 p.m. Tuesday and though firefighters arrived there very soon after, the house was fully engulfed within minutes.

Fire crews were still investigating what happened Wednesday morning. It could be some time before they determine any possible cause, but firefighters did say it was not considered suspicious.

The home was a duplex, with Mike Spooner on one side and his ex-wife Dianna Spooner on the other. Their 48-year-old stepson also lived in the house.

Eyewitnesses said the stepson had caught fire and jumped out of the building. Rescue crews rushed him to Rhode Island Hospital with severe burns on the lower half of his body. He was last listed in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The American Red Cross responded to the home with an assistance crew and reported that they helped five adults in three families.

Friends of Mike Spooner are now gathering funds to help get him back on his feet. The page asking for donations said he lost everything he owned in the fire.