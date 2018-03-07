In the Kitchen: Easter Bread Recipe

Don DePetrillo, Owner/ Master Baker of The Original Italian Bakery, along with Chef Rob DiVozzi joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Easter Bread Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 quart water

1/2 eggs

15 ounces sugar

15 ounces shortening

1 1/2 ounces salt

4 ounces yeast

6 pounds 4 ounces all purpose flour

Directions:

Combine all dry ingredients in mixing bowl and mix for one minute. Add eggs then water (room temperature). Mix 7 minutes at low speed then mix at 7 minutes at high speed for a total of 14 minute mix time. Let dough rest 1/2 hour cover with sheet or towel. Next cut dough into desired size pieces and knead to tight balls. Let dough balls rest another 1/2 hour before forming final desired bread shapes. Brush with egg wash and bake at 350 approximately 45 minutes.

