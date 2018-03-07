Photos: Heavy snow quickly covers Southern New England

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rain from the second nor’easter in less than a week changed over to heavy snow on the night of March 7 and very quickly coated much of Southern New England.
If you have photos or videos of your own, click here to send them to us via ReportIt! We’ll be using the best on-air and online.
Photos: March 7 Snowstorm
Photos: March 7 Snowstorm x
Latest Galleries
-
Yoga with Bunnies
-
Baby Gifts
-
Valentine’s Day Jewelry
-
Patriots End Zone Militia on The Rhode Show
-
Photos: Train Crashes into Garbage Truck in West Virginia
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Nov. 26, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 3, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins: Dec. 11, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Steelers: Dec. 17, 2017
-
Patriots vs. Bills: Dec. 24, 2017