Portsmouth police investigating theft of AK-47

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle was stolen from a home.

Investigators believe the theft may have happened in the past couple of months but was not reported to them until Tuesday.

The rifle, which was taken from a home on North Drive, was engraved with the word “Sasha” on the wood foregrip.

The rifle is also described as a Kalashnikov model 47 with a bluing upper and lower receiver and black plastic pistol grip. It also has a side folded metal rear buttstock.

Also stolen from the home were nine empty magazines for the firearm.

If you have any information on the theft, you are asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department.