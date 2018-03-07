Providence hits 17,000 speed camera violations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence drivers aren’t slowing down yet.

The number of speeding tickets generated by the city’s new speed cameras has grown to 17,028, an average of 387 per day since this program started January 16, according to Billy Kepner, a spokesperson for Providence Municipal Court.

Kepner said drivers who received a $95 ticket have already paid the city $607,600. That means approximately 37% of alleged violators have already paid their fines.

The total number of tickets is only expected to grow when six additional cameras start generating violations later this month. The city is currently in a two-week phase of issuing warnings for the new cameras.

Meanwhile, nearly all of the speeding tickets issued so far are coming from cameras in three locations: Mount Pleasant Avenue (8,102), Charles Street (5,063) and Thurbers Avenue (3,817). Cameras located on Daniel Avenue and Peace Street have generated just 46 tickets.

Tickets can be issued for any vehicle caught traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to the city’s contract with Conduent State and Local Solutions Inc., the private vendor that oversees both speed cameras and red light cameras in the city.

Conduent earns $2,978 per month for each camera and $7.50 per violation processed, meaning it was set up to make more than $100,000 during the first month of the program. The company also receives a $3.50 convenience fee every time a violator uses their credit card to pay a ticket.

The cameras are also portable, and the city’s contract with Conduent allows for two to be moved to new locations each week.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook