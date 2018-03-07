Rescue a Pet: Biscuit, Cutie, Pudding and Oreo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Biscuit, Cutie, Pudding, and Oreo.

All four guinea pigs are adult females who are very sweet and social. Ideally, the shelter would like to send all four guinea pigs home together but they are willing to have a discussion about just taking two home if needed.

The guinea pigs are PARL Pals, meaning that if they go home together their adoption fee is a two-for-one deal. PARL says the guinea pigs will also be able to keep their housing when they are adopted, which is an added bonus.

If you’d like to meet these guinea pigs or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.