RI Health Dept. alerts dog owners to canned food recall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday issued a reminder to dog owners that certain brands of canned food products are being withdrawn because they could be contaminated with a drug used to euthanize animals.

The J.M. Smucker Company is pulling back shipments of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Ol’ Roy, and Skippy products that were distributed to retailers nationwide, health officials said.

The recall was issued last month following a report from WJLA-TV in Washington, D.C., in which nine of the 15 cans tested were positive for pentobarbital.

Pentobarbital is a barbiturate that’s most commonly used in animals as a sedative, anesthetic, or for euthanasia, according to the health department.

Officials said it’s unlikely the trace amounts of pentobarbital found in the test samples would pose a health risk to dogs, but any detection of the drug in pet food is a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

The following products should not be given to dogs:

Gravy Train with T-Bone Flavor Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052541

Gravy Train with Beef Strips, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 791052542

Gravy Train with Lamb & Rice Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910052543

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034418

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Gravy Train with Chicken Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051645

Gravy Train with Beef Chunks, 22-ounce can, UPC 7910051647

Gravy Train Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910034417

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon & Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey Bacon &

Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010377, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Bistro Hearty Cuts with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Homestyle Meatballs & Pasta Dinner with Real Beef in

Tomato Sauce, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010382, 7910048367, 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 12-Can Variety Pack – Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, Chef’s Choice American Grill Burger Dinner with Real Bacon &

Cheese Bits in Gravy, Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 12 pack of 13.2-ounce cans, UPC 7910010380, 7910010377, 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910010380

Ol’ Roy Strips Turkey Bacon, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 8113117570

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 79100502469

Skippy Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050250

Skippy Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef, 13.2-ounce can, UPC 7910050245

The J.M. Smucker Company and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are now investigating the source of the contamination.