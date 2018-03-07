The House Rabbit Network is an organization formed with two primary purposes: To rescue homeless rabbits and find them good indoor homes and also to educate the public about rabbits and their care. Providence Power Yoga is hosting two Yoga with Bunnies sessions on Saturday, March 10 at their Providence Power Yoga East location in Riverside. Both sessions are sold out.
Take a yoga class with bunnies!
The House Rabbit Network is an organization formed with two primary purposes: To rescue homeless rabbits and find them good indoor homes and also to educate the public about rabbits and their care. Providence Power Yoga is hosting two Yoga with Bunnies sessions on Saturday, March 10 at their Providence Power Yoga East location in Riverside. Both sessions are sold out.