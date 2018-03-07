Whole Foods recalled ready-to-eat meat products over Listeria concerns

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Olli Salumeria Americana is recalling 3,946 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products because they could be contaminated with Listeria.

The products were sold under the brand names Gusto and Olli at Whole Foods Stores across Rhode Island.

The contamination was discovered during a routine Listeria sampling from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The specific products being recalled are: