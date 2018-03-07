Woman charged with DUI after rollover crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman has been charged with DUI after her vehicle rolled over on Hill Farm Camp Road early Wednesday morning.

Coventry Police have identified the driver as Amy Malo, 29, of Coventry. Malo was arrested at 1:30 a.m. on March 7.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

According to the Coventry Police Department, officers who responded to the crash noted alcohol impairment at the scene. Malo was taken by rescue to Rhode Island Hospital. She was treated for non- life threatening injuries and was later released on a summons.

Police report Malo’s charges include driving under the influence of alcohol, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving with a suspended driver’s license, operating a vehicle while registration is suspended, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Malo is set to appear in 3rd District Court later this month.