WWII vet whose love of peach ice cream sparked community campaign dies

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Earl Goff loved Bliss’ peach ice cream. So, it’s only appropriate the flavor will be served to his family and friends after his funeral.

The 90-year-old World War II veteran died around 2 a.m. Monday after a bout with pnuemonia, his daughter told Eyewitness News.

Goff made the news a few weeks ago after his great-granddaughter took to social media in search of Goff’s favorite ice cream flavor. She was hoping to brighten his recovery after he was admitted to hospice care. However, Bliss’ peach ice cream was unavailable in stores because it’s a summer flavor.

Once the company heard about Goff and his love of their ice cream, the company made a special batch – with 100-half gallons hitting store freezers and three gallons going to Goff.

Goff – who hadn’t been eating much – ate almost an entire gallon.

Goff’s daughter told Eyewitness News the ice cream company – aftering hearing about her father’s passing – sent them six more gallons of peach ice cream, which be served after his funeral.