Brown U. announces cancellation of Rosa Parks exhibit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The house that Rosa Parks once lived in won’t be put on display in Providence as planned, Brown University announced Thursday.

In a statement, the university said it “deeply regrets that it must cancel the display,” which was to be the centerpiece of an exhibition dedicated to the Civil Rights pioneer.

The exhibit was originally planned to be installed in the Waterfire Arts Center and opened to the public by April.

The Detroit home, which is owned by American artist Ryan Mendoza, is at the center of an ongoing legal dispute, according to the university.

The house arrived in Providence in late February and reconstruction had already begun. The university said it will now begin to repackage the house and ship it to its next destination.