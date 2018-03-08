Gov. Baker, Tom Brady shave their heads for charity

QUINCY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Patriots QB Tom Brady went under the razor Thursday to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer research and support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

This was the fourth consecutive year Baker attended the annual “Saving by Shaving” event held at Granite Telecommunications in Quincy. It was announced that a $5.8 million contribution was raised for Dana-Farber at this year’s event.

Baker and Brady were joined by Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Mathew Beaton, Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy, Greater Boston/Boston Public Radio host Jim Braude, Hill-Man Morning Show host Greg Hill, Granite CEO Rob Hale and several other special guests.

