MA state offices closed, many transportation delays as teams work to restore power after storm

Related Coverage MBTA Commuter Rail train derails in Wilmington

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – As crews work to restore power and clean up roads in the aftermath of the Wednesday storm, there are many school and business closures, as well as transportation system delays.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday morning that all non-emergency state executive branch offices are closed Thursday.

The administration will continue to work with Massachusetts Emergency Management, National Weather Service, MassDOT, and State Police to address safety concerns from downed trees and to monitor the changing weather patterns.

Commuters should plan to experience significant delays on several MBTA lines. Earlier trains on the the MBTA Commuter Rail Providence/ Stoughton line were running 30-40 minutes behind between Providence and South Station. Check for updates before traveling.

Providence Train 906 (8:30 am from Stoughton) has departed Stoughton and is operating 10-20 minutes late due to earlier train traffic. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) March 8, 2018

In addition to delays due to fallen trees and and accumulated snowfall, MBTA is working to restore service after a commuter rail train derailed in Wilmington, Mass.

All Amtrak service between New York Penn Station and Boston has been temporarily suspended until at 10a.m.

Service between NYP and BOS has been temporarily suspended until at least 10am Thurs. 3/8 due to severe weather. Cancellations have also been expanded for Thurs. 3/8. We hope to safely restore service as weather conditions improve and we apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/VXgPghAXJc — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) March 8, 2018

According to the Massachusetts National Grid website as of 9:10 a.m., there were 1,790 outages and 278,806 customers affected.

In the wake of the latest #MA & #RI storm, we urge customers to put safety first. Consider all downed wires to be energized and dangerous as they may be in contact with energized electric wires that are not within your view. To report downed wires, please call us: 1-800-465-1212. — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) March 8, 2018

Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates throughout the day.

Know Before You Go: Latest 7-Day Forecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | WPRI.com Flight Tracker | Closings & Delays | Download: Pinpoint Weather App | Download: Eyewitness News App | Sign Up: Weather Alerts