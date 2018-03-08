MA state offices closed, many transportation delays as teams work to restore power after storm

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) – As crews work to restore power and clean up roads in the aftermath of the Wednesday storm, there are many school and business closures, as well as transportation system delays.
Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday morning that all non-emergency state executive branch offices are closed Thursday.
The administration will continue to work with Massachusetts Emergency Management, National Weather Service, MassDOT, and State Police to address safety concerns from downed trees and to monitor the changing weather patterns.
Commuters should plan to experience significant delays on several MBTA lines. Earlier trains on the the MBTA Commuter Rail Providence/ Stoughton line were running 30-40 minutes behind between Providence and South Station. Check for updates before traveling.
In addition to delays due to fallen trees and and accumulated snowfall, MBTA is working to restore service after a commuter rail train derailed in Wilmington, Mass.
All Amtrak service between New York Penn Station and Boston has been temporarily suspended until at 10a.m.
According to the Massachusetts National Grid website as of 9:10 a.m., there were 1,790 outages and 278,806 customers affected.
Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates throughout the day.
