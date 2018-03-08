Mark Dondero and Yianni Kourakis break down PC’s big win over Creighton

It’s a win that will likely propel the Friars to their 5th straight NCAA Tournament. Yianni Kourakis and Mark Dondero break down Providence’s thrilling overtime win over Creighton.

Up Next:

Providence: Will face top-seeded Xavier in the first semifinal Friday night.

Creighton: Wait for the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday.

MARCH HOOPS: Eyewitness Sports is following PC and URI every step of the way with live team coverage. Mark Dondero will have live reports from Madison Square Garden where the Friars are playing in The Big East Tournament. Ruthie Polinsky will be in Washington, D.C. beginning Friday where the Rams are in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.