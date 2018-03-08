MBTA Commuter Rail train derails in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) – An MBTA Commuter Rail trained was forced to evacuate around 6:30 Thursday morning after it derailed.

John Carpenter, a passenger on-board the train, said he thought the train would flip over, comparing it to a roller-coaster at Rocky Point.

Photos taken before the evacuation show a car leaning to the side.

Carpenter said he noticed a large branch stuck underneath the train’s wheels, but it is unclear at this time if it caused the derailment.

An MBTA spokesperson said approximately 30 trees fell on the tracks during Wednesday’s storm.