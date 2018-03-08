PC outlasts Creighton 72-68 in OT

NEW YORK (WPRI) — The Providence College Friars have advanced in the Big East Tournament with a dramatic overtime win over Creighton Thursday afternoon.

The 5-seed Friars defeated 4-seed Bluejays 72-68 in the quarterfinal matchup. It’s a huge addition to their NCAA resume as they fight for a spot in the big dance.

Next up they have top-seeded Xavier in the semifinals.

Eyewitness Sports reporter Mark Dondero will have another live report from Madison Square Garden at 6 on WPRI 12. This story will be updated.