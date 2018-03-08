Police: ‘Porch pirate’ caught on camera in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators are looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on surveillance video stealing a package from the front porch of a Portsmouth home.

The theft took place around 1:15 p.m. on March 4 at a home on Wapping Road, according to police.

The video shows a woman dressed in a black jacket, ripped jeans and white sneakers take the parcel then get into the passenger seat of a red sedan and drive off.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Lt. Michael C. Arnold at (401) 683-0994 or the department’s general line at (401) 683-0300.