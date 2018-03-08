Rock-a-Baby offers fun for the entire family at RWP Zoo

This exciting 45-minute concert, specifically geared towards the youngest zoo guests, promises to be fun for the whole family.

The Rock-a-Baby trio will introduce the true stars of their show – “Rhythm, Melody and Harmony” – three silly and entertaining puppets who know a lot about music. Playing everything from well-known children’s songs to rock and pop classics – shake, dance and sing along as we explore fun musical concepts, play games, and boogie down.

Time: 10:30am – 11:15am (all concerts)

Price: $7.00 per participant (age 2 & older) Pre-Registration is required.

2018 Dates & Themes:

Saturday, March 17 – Jumping

Saturday, April 7 – Gardens

Saturday, May 5 – Butterfly & Bug Boogie

Please note: There are no refunds unless the Zoo cancels the program. We must receive requests to transfer the date of your registration at least 48 hours in advance. We cannot guarantee your requests that may be dependent upon availability. If there are any changes to your registration, there is a $5 fee.

This program fee does not include Zoo admission. You must purchase Zoo tickets at the Zoo entrance on the day of the concert. If you are a Zoo member, you may use your membership to enter the Zoo, so your only expense will be the Rock-a-Baby program fee!

There is also a Summer Concert– Come Out and Play a Rock-A-Baby concert.

Celebrate summer while you dance to tunes from the popular Rock-a-Baby band, and play the early evening away in Hasbro’s Our Big Backyard. This event is specifically geared towards our youngest Zoo guests and promises to be fun for the whole family.

Date: Tuesday, June 19 (rain or shine)

Time: Doors at 5:30 pm; concert starts at 6 pm

Please note: Only Hasbro’s Our Big Backyard will be open to visitors for this event. There are no refunds unless the Zoo cancels the program.

Questions? Contact programs@rwpzoo.org or call (401) 785-3510 ext. 358.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.